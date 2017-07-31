I Write Down Wishes So That They Come True

And when you want something, all the Universe conspires in helping you achieve it
~~Paulo Coelho from The Alchemist
*****
It’s no secret to the people who live inside my bubble, that I’ve been unsettled all summer. That I’m antsy and tackling bones that won’t rest. On the days that I don’t travel for work, I walk through my flowers in the morning so I can catch the sun’s rays on the petals as well as check for dry soil and droopy leaves. It’s necessary and sets the stage for a productive day.
My evening ritual takes the same route–but it’s a medicinal meander and I use it to meditate and look for a family of owls who join me sometimes.
My eyes land on bees and butterflies as my heart tries to leap through my rib cage to the huge sycamore overlooking my precious space.
Each evening, thoughts drift to What am I doing? What is my purpose? Why am I here?
I was the daydreamer in my family–the weird kid with a penchant for Grimm’s Fairy Tales and wild horses. Someone with a five-on-the-Richter scale fantasy life held back by responsibility and the closed door of a confessional. All curled up on a couch, reading about other people doing all the things I wanted to do: travel the world, save someone’s life, protect the innocent, scribble pretty passages on parchment pages for other people to read.
I’d often be lost in a world of my own, and didn’t require the protection of wool blankets and night lights for me to carry those vivid imaginations into the real world. I knew I’d grow up, and be responsible despite my hankering for the high seas, dragons, and unicorns. I did go to college, secured a great job, and launched a couple of different careers in healthcare. I had resigned myself to process improvement algorithms and CMS quality metrics.
Then I started to write.
And read.
And I started to have dreams again.
Stirrings.
Passions.
Wishes.
In your childhood, how many times have you heard one of the following?
- If you tell your wish before you blow out your candles, it won’t come true
- Don’t get your hopes up
- Don’t put all your eggs in one basket
Think of a vivid dream you’ve had–either now or in your childhood. Remember how it made your skin tingle because it felt so real. How the hair stood up on the back of your neck or perhaps, how you gasped because you could feel yourself falling and trying to wake up.
Maybe you didn’t want to rouse because the dream was so sweet, laced with serenity and clarity. Maybe it was about someone you loved, someone you lost, or that baby sleeping in the room next to you. Perhaps you resisted the flutter of opening eye lids, or like me, would try to go back to sleep to resume the reverie.
How often have you smashed your joy because you thought things were going too well? Didn’t dare to wish for something you feared wouldn’t come true. That the shoe was going to fall off the other foot.
How many times have you gotten excited about an inspired idea only to have someone you love and respect hack it down with common sense and good intentions? I don’t want you to be disappointed.
What if we were to take a different approach? Stand toe to toe with our wishes and dare them not to come true. Smash the critics, release the dandelion seeds, grab the star, and put the DO in just do it.
Write down wishes so that they can come true.
I’m grateful for my job and the food it puts on the table, but it doesn’t feed my soul like birds and bees and flowers and trees. My heart doesn’t swell with love and awe when I look at a spreadsheet, or hop on an airplane.
On average, I read one or two books/week–devouring words like it’s a last meal. For most of the summer, The Alchemist had been buried under Seven Brief Lessons in Physics and The Atomic Weight of Love. More than once, the burnt orange covered beckoned me to open, but I ignored the siren’s call of pretty parchment and opted for words I thought would be easier to grasp.
The Great Gatsby
Little Women
The Old Man and the Sea
But, Did you Die?
And yet, the book lingered in the spaces between mundane brain fire. What is an alchemist? Who is the story about? Do I know anybody who has read it?
I shoved the questions to the side and turned the pages of Thank and Grow Rich and practiced gratitude for thirty days straight. Straight to E-Squared–experiments, revelations, insights from a woman who lives thirty miles from me and travels the world because she willed it to be so. Even then, someone was conspiring to send me a timely message–pre-reads that were a perfect prologue to what came next.
The Alchemist moved from the shelf to the on-deck spot in my reading nook.
Did I move it there? I don’t remember doing so…perhaps the children from Miss Peregrine’s had been playing in the library.
I sit in the library with my husband almost every morning. The birds spray sunflower seeds from the feeders as we watch out the front window and greet the day. He peruses the newspaper while I systematically read the day’s passages from 365 Tao, The Daily Stoic, and Daily Secret. Sometimes, I’ll read a passage out loud, sometimes I’ll snap a picture and text it to a friend who might like the message for that moment. This daily ritual has become more sacred than my yoga practice and more consistent than the walrus-type running that often follows.
For weeks, the parchment orange peeked out from under my iPad. When did I buy this? Why haven’t I read it yet?
Curiosity made me open to the first page–the shepherd boy and his dream made me stay.
I read The Alchemist on two airplane rides–out to Little Rock, AR and then back to Kansas City. I texted my friend midway through, Have you read this? I can’t put it down.
Have you met Fatima? She texted back.
Her words felt like a promise that somehow I must be on the right path.
Paying attention to omens.
Watching for signs.
Listening to the wind. Imagining that I could send messages to my loved ones via the Levanter.
Santiago, the crystal merchant, Fatima, the Alchemist and a sycamore tree. My dreams had returned.
The simple things are also the most extraordinary things, and only the wise can see them.
What we put forth, we receive a thousand times over. It’s more than karma, it’s a simple truth and not-so-hidden secret to happiness. We are connected by blood, friendship, experience, tributaries, highways, and faith. The message of love I give to my family is one that reverberates to my neighbors and on down the line.
What you do. What you say. What you think. It all matters. WE all matter.
No matter what he does, every person on earth plays a central role in the history of the world. And normally he doesn’t know it.
This ramble is not only a tribute to Paulo’s words, but a love letter to you and to anyone who has ever shoved aside the naysayers in pursuit of a dream. Even at fifty, I feel the stirrings as strongly as a young shepherd boy who dropped everything he knew, crossed the desert, and ultimately found his heart’s desire.
Tell me, friend, do you know your heart’s desire? Are you chasing it right now?
******
If you’ve read the book, you know why I am so moved. If you haven’t read it, please find me at my Instagram account.
For the entire month of August, I am going to be posting a photographic perspective of Santiago’s story in hopes that you’ll feel as inspired, moved, and full of joy as I was. I’m still searching for my Personal Legend and would love some friends for the journey.
All quotes from ― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist
Find me on Instagram right here!
I have read and was enchanted by The Alchemist. The fever was there, during and directly after reading. My heart was on fire, anything was possible. Then, life gets in the way and, before you know it, the magic is gone. Thank you for reminding me again about that magic. I might need to reread this one.
Hello Christine! Love seeing your smiling face here.
I’m glad to know that the fever wasn’t just a romantic whim on my part. Deeply stirring and long-lasting.
I can totally see how life gets in the way – if only we can find a way to harness the life we have – maybe that’s my personal legend.
Thanks for being here – you’ll have to let me know what you think of the Insta display as it unfurls. I have all the passages picked out – trying to take matching photos 💜
So relatable, Michelle. I was a child daydreamer and lately seem lost in my own world again. My husband blames my kindle, as do I, but only one of us is bothered by it. I haven’t read the Alchemist yet, but I will and look forward to it (almost as much as your instagram feed).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps our husbands can commiserate 🙂
BTW: You know you started this, right? The one writing prompt I was able to do was the one you provided. Thank you for giving me the inspiration to talk about it.
I hope the Insta project turns out okay – I have lots of ideas…but, can’t seem to locate any camels, abandoned churches, or pyramids for the photos 🙂
Your imagination and talented eye could turn almost anything into a pyramid or camel. Abandoned structures are your thing, and hey, we can worship anywhere 😘
I’m keeping my eye open for a church with a tree growing up through it! Everything else, I’ll use some poetic license…but I really want that church!
My hearts desire is to finally know who and what I am. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that sounds fabulous. Perhaps we’d all be more settled if we knew those things. Thanks for being here, Jack.
So GREAT to read your wonderful words again. Lovely as usual! I am not much of a reader as Cecelia will tell you, but I always read and reread you words. Keep up the excellent work of gardening, taking care of yourself and writing when you can. Bob
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hello Bob!
You know…I took these pictures with you in mind – you were always so kind to like my photos. Tell your sweet wife hello and if you are gonna read any books this summer, make it The Alchemist – your Boy Scouts would like it, too. So great to see you here 🙂
I’m the only one in my family who hasn’t read The Alchemist. Looks like I better get on it! Lovely words and lovely photos to match, Michelle. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s actually a quick and easy read. Though, I’m going through for the second time so that I can do an accurate photo capture of the author’s many lessons and nuances.
I think I avoided it because I worried it would be over my head. It was translated from Portuguese, and still very easy for me to understand. I want my kiddos to read it, too!
So great to see you here, Carrie! How is your book and edits coming?
Everything’s going well. Busy summer so not much writing time. Hope yours is going well too!
It is!
Thank you, Carrie!
I haven’t read it….and now I’m not sure what to do. Pick it up and read and then enjoy your instagrams, or take the month of august and the instagram journey and see where that takes me?
I think I’m gonna take the journey first via your instagrams, the are always so beautiful and stirring anyway. I’m going to let you lead me…
“antsy and tackling bones that won’t rest”…that resonated.
xoxox
I can see you’ve been restless, too. While the book was so great…it definitely added to my already restless nature.
I’m sitting in the car right now – looking for a very specific scene for tomorrow’s first entry. Wish me luck ❤️
(And thank you for being here – I need friends like you)
First, your pictures are beautiful. I am in awe of them here as I am on your Instagram account.
I feel like you are where I was ten or so years ago, before the hot flashes of menopause really sunk in. When the beginnings of it sent me to a therapist where I weighed what I was really doing and relaying how unsatisfied I felt.
I’ve not read the Alchemist but I did read Like the Flowing River. It was ten years ago (again!) and I found it in a book store in Greece. It was like a drink of cold, clear water and I remember feeling like I met a long lost friend.
This is the decade when you will re-define who and what you are. I will tell you this- do not be afraid and keep at it. I hope you choose to follow your own dream (as I have!) and think outside the comfort zone.
I’m here cheering you on.
xoxo Joanne
You. You. You. You just know things, Joanne. I love you for it ❤️❤️
I read that book about 176 years ago. In Thailand. It was the only English language book in the bookstore. Luckily, in my doddering old age, I am fairly fulfilled. My path is simple. So is my search. Pictures. The ones that call to me. Not the ones that I’m looking for. Or, trying to fit them into a box. That never works. That’s my truth. Your truth may be different. Your mileage may vary. You may need to keep a full tank of gas and live closer to the border.
And, the Royals may beat the Yankees, But, I wouldn’t bet on it. 🙂 This line is the truth according to Girardi.
Dear Ray,
I absolutely adore your comment. The simple path and your search for pictures. Maybe(in true Michelle fashion) I make things too difficult.
I also want to let you know that you saved the day.
Even though I’m just now responding, I read your comment last night before heading out to find my first photo. I had it set in my head that I needed to find the “perfect” shot – the abandoned church with a sycamore growing through it–scene one.
My husband went with me – we drove over a hundred miles round-trip looking for a church that wasn’t there any more. Feeling a bit defeated and losing sunlight fast, I stumbled upon the perfect structure. I almost missed it while looking for the “photo in a box.”
I snapped and snapped and hoped that I had enough light. I was more than pleased when I went to edit them this morning – perfect. The photos called to me, and I knew I’d made the right decision.
Because of your advice, your path…I paid attention and it worked. Thank you, Ray. I’ve told you before how much I learn from you.
All I know is what they taught me. “Perfection is for angels.” “Don’t take the picture. Let the picture take you.”
Don’t turn this project into work. The images you find will never match the images in your head. The next time you and your husband go out looking, leave earlier, pack a picnic and enjoy your time together. The picture will appear. Or, it won’t. But, you’ll have time that matters. Together.
One more thing. The picture may be closer than you think.
Yes!!! I walked less than a 100 steps to find today’s entry. You’re the best, Ray. You really are 🙂
The best what? Tell my musical miss. 😂Tomorrow, it may take longer… or not. 🤷♂️
But the alchemists heart is beating inside that lovely rib cage as we speak Michelle. It is when we begin to believe in it that the magic truly begins.
And our journey does just that, guides us tripping and stumbling along to show us…us…and find that belief…in ourselves.
And you young lady, always share the beauty that you have found in your journey. Each post or tale another alchemist being born to show us the way ❤
Your 'agitation' is always just before another 'step' within, asking yourself if you are ready, before another great journey begins.
May your journey always wear that lovely heart as a beacon, in belief in who you are, and as a light for those that come looking ❤
Hi Mark,
Something told me that you might appreciate this post. You are the ever-seeker of truth and magic and enjoyer of the journey.
Thank you for your thoughts on agitation – I’ve read a similar perspective elsewhere and know it to be true. I need to relax in the restless and soak in the journey. Santiago did it! Maybe I can, too.
How is your project coming, my friend? I have missed talking to you. Namaste
Oh I couldn’t miss this story, ever drawn to a magical journey…a very true one 😀
They always teach us to appreciate what is really ‘through’ each path we take, and guide us slowly to the realisation of what we are within, and love ourselves because of it. They guide us in removing those ‘life’ negativities that we hold tight from childhood, and finding the flower gently waiting inside us. Just as your garden does Michelle 😀
And it has been a while since we chatted, but mostly due to the cycle change that is happening at the moment. Out with the old and in with the new, so to speak. It is keeping us busy 😀
Project going nicely but my body has told me to slow up a bit. I have a crushed disk in my neck and it is telling me to back off from the long hours on the computer. I hate it when it does that, but I’m learning to listen 😀
Have a lovely walk in your garden my friend, may the sun always shine within it. Namaste ❤
“And it has been a while since we chatted, but mostly due to the cycle change that is happening at the moment. Out with the old and in with the new, so to speak. It is keeping us busy 😀”
Christy shared some insight about this at the beginning of the year. I can certainly feel that change, too.
I’m so sorry to hear about your back. Glad to know that you are listening to your body. I think it’s winter where you are – I hope it’s treating you with love and kindness. Namaste
Yes, it is winter in our neck of the woods Michelle. This is why I had spent too many hours indoors on the computer and my neck was protesting 😀
And it will treat me with love and kindness when I do the same for it 😀
Enjoy your lovely sunny days, and the new you being created my friend ❤
❤️❤️
I’ve read this book many times, and I’ve given it many times as gifts. 🙂
The universe will conspire to make your dreams come true….but it will also test you beyond belief to see how true your devotion is.
Two random quotes i had highlighted:
“People say strange things, the boy thought. Sometimes it’s better to be with the sheep, who don’t say anything.”
and
“If what one finds is made of pure matter, it will never spoil. And one can always come back. If what you had found was only a moment of light, like the explosion of a star, you would find nothing on your return.” The man was speaking the language of alchemy. But the boy knew that he was referring to Fatima.”
❤️
Dearest Christy,
I love the quotes you highlighted -they are each ones I want to try to photograph.
Fatima is just magic, isn’t she?
I loved what you said here, The universe will conspire to make your dreams come true…but it will also test you beyond belief to see how true your devotion is
SOOOO freaking true! Making your dreams come true is far from sunshine and roses. It’s more than pretty words and poignant quotes. It’s more than making lists and checking them off. I think there’s even a quote in there about falling down seven times and getting up eight. I’m obsessed.
I also adore how you give books. It’s your love language. It’s mine, too. You’ve given me many over the years and even more recommendations – I’m forever grateful for you. xoxoxo
Swoon! You’re writing transports me. And, The Alchemy. It’s one that has called to me many times, and yet I haven’t read it. I will.
Sometimes I wonder why it is that some people wonder about their purpose in life, only because that thought never crossed my mind until some of my “life lessons” were revealed to me. I never wondered about my purpose or why I was here. Although I wondered what happens after we die, when my father was diagnosed with cancer back in the late 1980’s. In truth, the life lessons that were revealed to me were universal. The simple answer to the question is, simply to exist. To live. And the biggie – to not judge that life. But my perspective is different from many.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, I LOVE your perspective.
In many ways, I make things too complicated.
Santiago, the protagonist in this story, understands the simple – his relationship with his sheep, the joy of reading, and a beautiful girl in the village he’s traveling to.
It’s not until he starts examining that he notices other stirrings and wonders if there is something other than his sheep. The message is timeless and it has me all sideways.
“Simply to exist and not judge” – sounds like a great place to start!
Thank you for being here. I’ve not been on WP much this summer – hope to get caught up on my reading soon. xo
Never stop dreaming. Nice post.
Hello!
Thank you so much!
You sound like a fellow dreamer 🙂
This reads like poetry. I am in awe of how this piece came out. Beautiful! Your photos add so much too. I’m not on Instagram, but I hope you’ll continue to link to Twitter. I’ll be looking for The Alchemist the next time I’m at the library.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are so kind for being here…especially since I haven’t been able to return the favor.
Do you remember this as my short entry for our Scribbler’s prompt? Obviously, it’s been on my mind a lot lately.
I also think that you’re good luck – turns out this was chosen as Editor’s pick for the WP Discover series. You did that just last month! Two peas in a pod 🙂
I hope you’re doing well – I see that I have an e-mail from you (yay!)I’ll be over to visit very soon. xoxo
I started reading and thought I remember some of this, but this is so much more. Then I read Kristen’s comment and realized when I had read it. Congratulations on best of Discover! Well deserved!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Margaret!
Not my favorite, but there is always room for a good dream in life. Enjoy. I’ll be watching the pictures… maybe I’ll change my mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I just told Courtney above ^^^ this book came along right when I needed it. It may not have resonated any other way.
And now I’m curious…what book did do it for you? That’s how this whole post started–as a prompt from a writer’s group where we were assigned to talk about a book that changed our life. I know that there’s been more than one, but that’s the beauty of books…you don’t have to pick just one.
Thank you so much for being here and for looking at my random pictures – writing the post was the hardest part. The pictures? That’s the frosting on top of the cake – my favorite part!
I like to read books along with my girls when they are assigned ones I haven’t read in school. And your comment on timing might be appropriate to my dislike of the book. I read soon after the loss of Kylie – something I did not want. I had greatly desired for her to live and the universe did not conspire to make it happen even though I had wanted it with all my heart and soul. I kind of think that basic premise is rubbish, which jades the entire book. It actually made me angry. Like you said, timing is everything.
Dear Mark,
While I know that not everyone will love the same books we do, I could certainly sense pain in your initial comment. And, of course, Sweet Kylie popped into my head. I can’t imagine how hurtful that message must have felt…I hope I didn’t drum up some painful memories. You and your family cross my mind frequently. Xo
As always your words inspire and motivate me to do better. I have read “The Alchemist” and it was very interesting. But I guess I did not read it during a time that it spoke to me the way I know it has to others. Partly because there was nothing in it I had not heard or known before. I can see how people could get a lot out of the story about following your dreams. I have had other books have a much more profound affect on me. One of my dear friends is from Brazil and she recommended I read it. She said, “You will feel so good after you read that book” as I’m sure you have and she did and others have. Maybe I will read it again some day… But I have discovered that following my dream has given me some pretty good feelings! 😘💕
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for being here. I love your perspective on the book and love speaking to a couple who have read it. I agree that it may not have resonated with me had I read it at any other time than the time that I did (how’s that for a crazy sentence).
You said it – you already knew the “secret.” I don’t think it had found me yet- I’ve been too mired in left-brain activities and responsibility. This book was the inciting event needed to pursue something else. You are already doing that – going to school, acting, dreaming about moving to Nashville. You already know your course – I’m just trying to catch up sister. Thank you again for taking the time to read and comment. xoxox
One of the ladies in my book club said it was the best book she had ever read…like EVER! And she has read a lot of books. I read a lot but I tend to steer toward books that make me feel good. I do not care for books or movies that I KNOW are going to evoke certain emotions from me. Ie.. tear jerkers. Nope! I avoid them like the plague because I already cry enough without reading something that will create tears. I don’t care how well it is written…. but that’s just me. To each his own. I do not judge others and I actually understand to some degree why they love those kinds of stories. I believe I’m too empathetic. Those emotions stay with me. I relive them over and over. I don’t like to feel others pain but I do 😢
Gut-punch! I feel you, C/K. Your comment is why I steer away from chick flicks and dog movies. I don’t have the intestinal fortitude!
Just a quick reply to your latter comment about avoiding emotionally provocative books/movies….
Don’t watch “A Dog’s Purpose”! Omg, I cried like a baby. So hard to watch. I’m glad I did, but the raw emotions linger, being the dog lover I am.
(I feel very similar to you re: Coelho’s work in general. Not many original thoughts, as elitist as that sounds. I loved The Alchemist when I first read it years and years ago, but each subsequent read fell flatter. It’s a great introduction to The Law of Attraction though, and I love how excited so many get when first reading it, like Michelle. It’s like a gateway drug. 🙂 )
OMG! Right?? I don’t do movies or books that involve animals or kids. I didn’t see Marley and Me either. I love my fur babies too much and I am way too sensitive to that. In one movie there was a stampede of cows and some went off a cliff. KILLED me!! My husband said “You do realize that wasn’t real? Those were just computer generated, digital cows that went over, not real ones?” Well yeah, it’s a movie but I DID NOT CARE!! Cried like a big ole baby! So how in the world am I going to react to a DOG? NOPE! I had to put 2 dogs down and I have 2 more I will lose some day. I just can’t do it. And anything to do with kids… Our book club read “The Room” OMG! REALLY???????????????????????? I didn’t of course. These women talked about how they couldn’t finish it and it gave them nightmares etc. I was like.. “What the hell is the matter with you?” You knew what the darn thing was about when you chose it! I am about to quit this club because it seems like all they read are horrible depressing books. I haven’t read one in over a year after I read the synopsis! LOL! But I like the women and they do a great job of critiquing the writing etc. I just don’t understand how they can possibly enjoy reading about people being tortured, and human suffering. *sigh* steps off soapbox
The Legend in Their Stars….I can’t believe I read that…on an airplane and in public 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
On another note… I guess the reason it didn’t resonate with me is because I saw “The Secret” almost 10 years ago. I was enthralled. I bought several copies and had my staff watch them. Some were absolutely bored to tears while other drank it in and it was life changing stuff. It spoke loudly to my soul. I have been striving toward an authentic life ever since and learning to be the ME I am intended to be. It all depends on where you are and whether or not your mind is open to engage in what God has for you at that moment. So “The Alchemist” or “The Secret” or “Daring Greatly” can all be the right book in the hands of the right person at the right time. It is all about the timing…
I just adore you 🙂
And I you!! 😙😙😙
YES! LOL! I had just mentioned ‘dog movies’ to C below 🙂
You sent me that book, “A Dog’s Purpose” — it’s still on my shelf, but I know that it’s going to make me cry.
I also appreciated reading your thoughts on Coelho’s work. I totally agree that it’s a great intro to the Law of Attraction and likely why I was so drawn. For as old as I am, these concepts are new to me…even though I’ve been accidentally practicing for years.
I also think that the translation from Portuguese to English may have made some of the passages feel a little staccato – once I got past the cadence of the prose, I just let the message and feel take me over. It was wonderful 🙂
Hmmmm nope wasn’t me that sent you the dog book. 😉 it’s in my TBR stack (to be read), but haven’t read it yet…and probably won’t now. I say that only so you don’t blame me when you read it and cry. 😬❤️
You totally sent it, silly! I’ll text you a picture!!
Dang it!! You’re right (as usual!) You sent me Dog Medicine … why do you love me?
Because you’re hawt. 😍
😜
😘😘
You write with such beautiful introspection, Michelle. And so many of your thoughts resonate with me. Truly kindred spirits!
I listened to The Alchemist, narrated by Jeremy Irons, a couple of years ago. Loved it as well, a favorite of mine too.
With respect to the book’s message of living our dreams, I just finished a round of seminars teaching on organization in life, which was part of a larger wellness program. Much of the content was inspired by Steven Covey. I’m all for dreams or visions, and the presentation laid out the way to achieve them. I learned a lot from it myself because it reiterated the steps and work required to transform a dream into reality. The best part was the fact that visions that are possible (this was key) more often than not, are achievable.
Love your photo idea, will watch for it through Twitter, and wish you all the very best with your own goals and dreams. xoxo
Hi Kelly,
I am so honored you’re here. Thank you for taking the time to read and comment.
Jeremy Irons would have been the perfect narrator! I hear that there’s even a movie coming soon…
I am intrigued by the seminar you taught. You and I share a vision as it relates to wellness. I personally don’t think that there is enough well care in chronic care management. We “manage” illness instead of promote living well. Having a vision in health resonates with me. I would love to hear more! Any chance you’re giving a class in a city near me??
Thank you again for being here and for being my Twitter friend – I’ll be sure to tag my Instagram posts just for you! xoxoxo
Michelle
Thanks for the inspiration Terry. I have put the Alchemist in my already overflowing “must read” book list. I may even move it to the #1 spot as amazing as you made it sound. Good luck finding those perfect pictures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have one of those overflowing “must read” book lists. What is on yours? I’m ready for more!
Thank you for being here – I have missed all of my writerly friends. xo
–My pulse quickened reading this…My excitement lifted…
because I understood “DEEPLY & Profoundly” every single word.
(((What am I doing? What is my purpose? Why am I here?)))
I ask GOD every single day. I swear, HE must be utterly sick of me. “Oh, No, Kim again!”
But I do know one thing for sure: We are not on earth to simply LIVE for ourselves—We are here to make a difference in the world around us. For me, it’s always been with words, poetry, stories, experiences.
PS. I’ve heard LOTS about The Alchemist. I’m ordering it from the library after I type this.
xx from MN.
Dearest Kim,
God will NEVER be sick of you – especially as you ask those important questions.
And, I have goosebumps as I read your perspective on why we are here. You are the living example of making a difference in the world around you. Even though you don’t hear from me much, you do cross my mind so often. I think about lucky I am to know someone like you and in true Kim fashion – you’ve taught me a new way to look at things with your few sweet words.
I’m so glad this spoke to you. I hope you enjoy the book as much as I did.
xx from KS
Never read it but can’t wait to see your instagram pics – you never know, I might even have to look the book out.
As for chasing dreams…I’m in it for the long haul, starting September 4th.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YOU CAN DO THIS! So proud of you, Lizzi!
You are going to be an incredible nurse. xo
I hope so! I will try 😍
Very inspiring post. This is something I definitely need to work on – letting myself dream and not immediately dismiss them and think they’re never come true. I will have to take a look at The Alchemist. Thank you so much for posting this 🙂
Hello!
Thank you so much for taking the time to read and comment.
It can be scary to inspect our dreams – doing so means we may be moved to action. That first leap is always the scariest.
Best wishes on your journey!
I’ll be over to visit you, too.
Michelle
Lovely words, thanks! I love your garden too. I get a lot of joy from my garden too. I hope my blog can inspire you too. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
A fellow gardener! I’ll be over to see what you have growing.
Thank you for being here 🙂
Thankyou!!! I will make a post of my garden soon! 🙂
It’s when I read posts like this that I realize what a literary ignoramus I truly am. I love the passion you bring to this entry, though. And passion is what every single journey is about. It’s the fuel that makes the engine go. I dig that.
Buena suerte hermana!
Ha! YOU a literary ignoramus?? AS IF!
And passion is what every single journey is about. It’s the fuel that makes the engine go. I dig that.
I dig it, too. Thanks, hermano!
You’re not buying it, huh?
Okay, perhaps I dabble in hyperbole for the sake of shits and giggles. Perhaps I do. But at least you are starting to understand the level of wise ass that I am. And for that, I am appreciative.
People either ‘get’ me or they think me to be odd. There’s usually no in between. And I kind of like it that way. No use being boring.
Seriously speaking though, this is a great piece of writing Mama.
Peace and Santiago
I’m so fortunate to be of the crowd that gets you – and gets to be your friend 🙂
I am fortunate to have such a lovely and insanely talented crowd as I do. And i am grateful for your friendship.
I get you… and I find you odd.
Both.
Ps- The Alchemist should be on your kindle. 😘
❤️❤️ It IS on my Kindle. Omg … did you put it there? I swear I’m losing my mind. I have 2 hard copies and then noticed it in my Kindle the other day. I remember thinking “where did that come from?” Have I been making pancakes again?
Can I call it stunning? I totally loved the piece, the way the writing has turned out, the obvious and brilliant inspiration, the pictures that not only exemplify but also amplify the meaning that the piece is meant to send across. Fly girl!
Awww….you are so kind. Thank you!
I had a difficult time getting this piece started, and then my friend simply said “write about how it made you feel”
It’s good to have wise friends.
Thank you again for reading and taking the time to comment.
I must come check out your site. I’ll be over soon!
Michelle
Haha, would like to believe I am kind, but here, I was only honest. Yes, a wise friend urged me to start writing a blog. So, yes, I get the feeling. And pl. feel free to give your feedback whenever you choose to pay my blog a visit! 🙂
I can’t wait to read more!!
I am so so glad!
what a beautiful lovely soul you are with words that drip like honey across the page! You are not a dreamer, you are awake to the vibrancy of the world around us, you know what is truly important in life and I agree it is NOT a spreadsheet! Wonderful. I’ll check you out on Instagram too. Anita.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Anita!
Thank you so much for taking the time to read and be here.
I love the word you used – vibrancy. Writing this made me vibrate – the energy between people and living things is a real and wonderful thing.
Thank you again – I’ll see you on Instagram!
Michelle
A beautifully written, and an inspiring post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much!!!
This post is JUST what I needed to read this morning – thank you so much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hello! Thank you so much for your sweet words – you completely made my day. Thank you for being here 😊
Aww I’m so pleased!! Happy to be here 😉
You. Just that.
And yes . . . . yes it is. 😘
Hi everyone! I’m a young high school writer keen to share my point of view on the natural beauty of our lives and the places we call home. Check out my introductory post and stay tuned for more 🙂 feedback is highly appreciated ! http://emilymichellee.wordpress.co
Hello!
I’ve made a note to check out your post.
Thank you for stopping in to read and comment 🙂
Oh my gosh, I loved that book! What’s really funny is that I remember how it made me feel reading it and how inspired I was after but I don’t remember the plot clearly. I think that’s a sign that I need to read it again. One quote I kept in my heart is that when we strive to become better, everything around us becomes better too. xxoo
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love a book that incites such a strong feeling – even it you can’t remember the details.
The quote you mentioned – yes! I totally remember that one. In fact, I’m trying to find a photograph to capture that essence.
Thank you for taking the time to read, Karen…I have loved seeing pics of your kiddos this summer.
Xoxoxox
Dear Karen,
I have read many books where I remember the feeling it incited without remembering all the details. The feelings stay even if the nuances don’t. I’m reading The Alchemist for the second time right now and can all that I missed the first time.
I love the quote you mentioned – it’s one that I’m trying to find a photo to match.
Speaking of photos – I have loved seeing the photos of your kiddos this summer.
Love you!
Michelle
So great to read your post
You are so kind to take the time to read and comment.
Thank you!
Your welcome. Your blog is so beautiful
Nice
Thank you!
Really an awesome book to spend time with. 😍😍😂
I agree!
Thank you for reading 🙂
I thoroughly enjoyed not only this post but the style in which you write. And for what it’s worth, this is relatable to so many over the course of life that all should read it. Thank you.
Awww…you made my day.
I am so honored you found this relevant. I can sense a fellow dream chaser from a mile away.
THank you for taking the time to read and comment. It means a lot!
Michelle
What an extraordinary post😄 thank you for sharing. I’m actually waiting for delivery my copy of the Alchemist. Now i can’t wait 😀
Hello!
I am so excited that you’ll be reading The Alchemist, too.
Thank you so much for taking the time to read and comment.
Michelle
Is it important that we write down our wishes?
I think so! To me, it makes them seem real.
I heard that line on Walking Dead once, and it stayed with me.
Thank you for reading and commenting!
Really an enchanting novel and you explained yourself well
Thank you so much for reading 🙂
Thank you for the reblog!
Alchemist is one of my favorite books, and I enjoyed reading your blog post. It was definitely worth sharing. 🙂
Thank you ❤️❤️
Thank you!
Nice one….I wish I could lay my hands on the book…The Alchemist have heard a lot about it but still yet to read it..
It’s easy to find! And, it’s short and easy to read. Thank you for being here!
You welcome ma’a. It a pleasure to be here and learn. I just learnt am important lesson from ur inspiring write up. Thank you
