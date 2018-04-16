Monday? You’ve got this. (Short Read!)

“Sometimes the most important thing in a whole day is the rest that we take between two deep breaths.”

~~Etty Hillesum

*****

Monday, right?

You have a big list rowing waves in your head.

Groceries

Graduations

Taxes

Work

Kids

We can approach this week one of two ways. With dread and trepidation and angst that the list will continue to grow to mammoth size.

Or…

We can infuse each instance with gratitude, humility, and humor.

Stop for second.

Look to your left.

Look to your right.

There is so much going right with this day already.

Take a deep breath.

Dive in.

And don’t forget to rest between breaths.

You’ve got this.

Comments are closed today – use the time to breathe deeply, pray, meditate, go for a walk, go for a run, talk to a friend. You know what you need the most.

Thank you for being here. xoxo